Short Interest in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Declines By 10.4%

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,067,700 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 13,475,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. ValuEngine downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 196,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

