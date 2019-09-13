Short Interest in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Drops By 12.7%

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 1,069,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

SCHL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,020. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.84. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.80 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Scholastic’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Scholastic by 764.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 6,457.4% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

