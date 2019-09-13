Short Interest in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Declines By 10.7%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,525,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 3,945,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,415. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $25.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Santander downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $126,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

