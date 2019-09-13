Short Interest in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Drops By 34.2%

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RBCN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Rubicon Technology worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

