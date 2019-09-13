Short Interest in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Grows By 12.2%

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,173,900 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 1,045,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.73. 128,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,314. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 165,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,991.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $266,746.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,406.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,332 shares of company stock valued at $13,587,838. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

