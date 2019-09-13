Short Interest in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Expands By 13.2%

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWLI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

NWLI stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.50. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922. The company has a market cap of $938.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.66. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $247.24 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

