Short Interest in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Declines By 10.8%

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,500 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 991,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Avrobio news, Director Bruce Booth bought 810,811 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Avrobio during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Avrobio in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 133,860 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 91.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 90.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 582,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $490.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.72. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

