Short Interest in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Rises By 52.2%

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,741,100 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 9,683,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
In other Arconic news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $601,815.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Plant bought 30,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 91.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,531 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,215,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 450.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,399,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,790,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.
ARNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.
Arconic Company Profile
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
