Short Interest in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Increases By 27.5%

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 698,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AVD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 4,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $513.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.37. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.83 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 4.60%. American Vanguard’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Ulrich Trogele acquired 2,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 955,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,447,244.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $109,050. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Vanguard by 65.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 218.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

