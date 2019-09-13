Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:NUC opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nucleus Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.79. The company has a market cap of $118.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Nucleus Financial Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

