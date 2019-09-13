Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:NUC opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nucleus Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.79. The company has a market cap of $118.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Nucleus Financial Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

