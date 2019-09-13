Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. 5,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $477.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,520.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,856,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 482.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 327,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 270,976 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 123,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 639,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

