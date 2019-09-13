Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Update

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,372,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 6,535,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,445,000 after buying an additional 5,721,478 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,754,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after buying an additional 3,129,607 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,729,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,269,000 after buying an additional 2,956,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after buying an additional 1,222,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,270,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,949. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 137.43% and a net margin of 97.92%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.