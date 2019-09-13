Sheffield Resources (ASX:SFX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Sheffield Resources Ltd (ASX:SFX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.43. Sheffield Resources shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 166,869 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $110.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Sheffield Resources Company Profile (ASX:SFX)

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company's principal project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia. It explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, and titanium minerals. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

