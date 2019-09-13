Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.11

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $8.57. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 423,536 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VII. Eight Capital raised Seven Generations Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.21.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$707.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

