ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. 14,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $547,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,334 shares of company stock worth $129,001. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $2,619,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.