Serko (ASX:SKO) Shares Up 0.5%

Serko Ltd (ASX:SKO)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$3.95 ($2.80) and last traded at A$3.94 ($2.79), 20,016 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.92 ($2.78).

The firm has a market cap of $318.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

About Serko (ASX:SKO)

Serko Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software solutions for the management and administration of corporate travel bookings in New Zealand, Australia, India, Singapore, the United States, and internationally. It offers Serko Online, a cloud-based online travel booking solution for large organizations that provides global distribution systems (GDSs); and Serko Expense, a cloud-based expense management solution that allows users to manage cash claims, mileage, allowance, and corporate credit card expenses.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Serko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.