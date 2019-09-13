SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Down 8.4%

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) was down 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87, approximately 15,492 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 177,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,432.63% and a negative return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In other SenesTech news, CEO Kenneth S. Siegel acquired 696,296 shares of SenesTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $939,999.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,453.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Ann Dyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,486.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SenesTech by 96.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at $62,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

