Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,804 shares in the company, valued at $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. 2,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

