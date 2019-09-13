Seeyond Sells 1,185 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,154. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Bloom sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $431,862.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,135. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

