Seeyond Sells 112 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,897,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 109.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,289 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 484,101 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.80. 358,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,736 shares of company stock valued at $774,024. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

