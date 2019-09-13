Seeyond Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 52,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,391. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.