Seeyond Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Seeyond cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Invesco were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 142.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 155,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

