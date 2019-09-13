Seeyond Increases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after buying an additional 122,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 110.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,525 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8,944.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 403,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.02.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,548. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.