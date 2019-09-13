Seeyond Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seeyond grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,428,000 after acquiring an additional 568,488 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,578,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,781,000 after purchasing an additional 296,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.24. 39,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,137. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.68.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total value of $761,217.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,604.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,641 shares of company stock worth $16,705,255. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

