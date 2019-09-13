Seeyond Grows Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 155.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,685,000 after buying an additional 66,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

