Seeyond Cuts Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Seeyond cut its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,819,251 shares of company stock valued at $441,863,046. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.