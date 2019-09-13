Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has $82.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Seattle Genetics stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.59. 46,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,080. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,945,491.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,519 shares of company stock worth $11,919,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

