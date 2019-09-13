Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CFO Sells $246,250.00 in Stock

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CFO Bruce Weins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CKH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.98. 98,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,721. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Seacor had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $197.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seacor by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Seacor by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Seacor by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seacor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

