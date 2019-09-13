Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,679,000 after buying an additional 171,185 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 83.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,460. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.