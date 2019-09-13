Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 300.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $1,012,895.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.49. 28,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.39. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

