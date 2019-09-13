Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,062,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $172,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,486. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.