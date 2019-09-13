Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $82.20. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $82.04, with a volume of 1,405,413 shares traded.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.94 ($90.63).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €75.15.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

