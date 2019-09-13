Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 120,504 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 82,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 43,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,353,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.