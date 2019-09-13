Saracen Mineral (ASX:SAR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.06

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $3.41. Saracen Mineral shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 8,760,582 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other Saracen Mineral news, insider Raleigh Finlayson bought 185,000 shares of Saracen Mineral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.63 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$856,550.00 ($607,482.27).

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

