Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Saputo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

Shares of SAP stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.62. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$35.56 and a 52 week high of C$46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

