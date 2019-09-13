Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €96.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Main First Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €93.30 ($108.48).

HEN3 opened at €94.78 ($110.21) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €89.80 and its 200 day moving average is €88.11. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

