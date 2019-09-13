Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.79

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $6.35. Sandfire Resources shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1,544,259 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sandfire Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.28%.

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

