SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.11

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $10.35. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 544 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

