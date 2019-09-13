SaluS (SLS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,764.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, SaluS has traded down 8% against the dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $1,764.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $14.59 or 0.00141114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

