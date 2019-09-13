Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Up 20.1% in August

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYI. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ryerson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

