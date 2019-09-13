Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Ryerson reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ryerson by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ryerson by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ryerson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $290.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.92.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

