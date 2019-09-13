Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 85,546 Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 46.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 128.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 target price on Andersons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. 5,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,299. The company has a market capitalization of $835.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.23. Andersons Inc has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

