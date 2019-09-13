Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,446,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,409,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,503,000 after buying an additional 149,311 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 47.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 834,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after buying an additional 269,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 418,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.38. 6,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.17. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $118.40 and a 12 month high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

