Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 846,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 226,268 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $8,336,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

NYSE:ENBL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. 26,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

