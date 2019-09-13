Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.18. 3,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWNK. TheStreet cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

In related news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.