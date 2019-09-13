Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Downgraded to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) to a sector performer rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,875 ($37.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 3,090 ($40.38) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Royal Dutch Shell to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,858.67 ($37.35).

LON RDSA traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,282.50 ($29.82). 4,606,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,687 ($35.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,382.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,445.78. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion and a PE ratio of 919.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.85%.

In related news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

