Round Hill Asset Management Sells 1,130 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. H & R Block makes up approximately 1.1% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 92.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 206.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,235,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,977 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,866 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 49.7% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,129,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,515 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

HRB stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $24.09. 2,936,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,105. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. H & R Block’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

