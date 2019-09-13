Round Hill Asset Management Has $313,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 790.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.48. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.84 and a 1-year high of $129.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

