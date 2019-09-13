Round Hill Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. DISH Network comprises approximately 2.0% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in DISH Network by 24.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 17.3% in the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in DISH Network by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DISH Network news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 300,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,497,577.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,528,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

