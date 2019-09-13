Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ROR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rotork to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 315.15 ($4.12).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork stock traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 321.90 ($4.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.50 ($4.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.01.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,437.92 ($1,878.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.